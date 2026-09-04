Sainik School Nagrota signs MoA with J&K Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: A significant milestone was achieved at Sainik School Nagrota with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the Sainik Schools Society and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, providing a formal framework for institutional support and cooperation.

The agreement was signed by K V Ajith, Director, Military & Sainik Schools, representing the Sainik Schools Society and Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director School Education, Jammu.

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Established on August 22, 1970, Sainik School Nagrota has completed over five decades of service in education, character building and preparation of young cadets for service to the nation. The formal association with the J&K Government through an MoA had remained pending since its establishment.

The agreement will facilitate support for the school’s day-to-day functioning, maintenance and development of infrastructure, strengthening of essential facilities and provision of improved training amenities for cadets. It is expected to enhance the institution’s capacity and promote the holistic development of students.

The MoA also provides a framework for continued cooperation and sustained development of the school. Capt (IN) Shibu Devasia, Principal, Sainik School Nagrota, expressed gratitude to the Sainik Schools Society, J&K Government and stakeholders for making the agreement possible.

He termed it a historic milestone and expressed confidence that the partnership would give fresh impetus to the school’s pursuit of excellence and its mission of nurturing disciplined and responsible citizens.