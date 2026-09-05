Sainik School Nagrota shines at AISSNG 2026

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 4: The All India Sainik Schools National Games (AISSNG) 2026 - Group 'A', hosted by Sainik School Nagrota (SSN), witnessed competitive contests and impressive performances by cadets in Athletics, Basketball and Volleyball.

The Athletics competitions, held from September 1 to 3, produced impressive performances in the Sub-Junior and Junior categories.

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RIRS secured first position in the 1500m Junior Girls, followed by SSK and SSKP. In the 4 × 100m Relay Junior Girls, RIRS again claimed first position, with SSK second and SSN third. SSK won the 200m Junior Girls, while SSN secured second position.

In the 400m Sub-Junior Boys, SSN emerged victorious, followed by RIRS and DPS. RIRS won the 200m Sub-Junior Boys and the 4 × 100m Relay Sub-Junior Boys, with SSN securing second and third positions, respectively. SSKP secured first position in the 400m Junior Girls, followed by SSK and SSST.

SSN secured first position in the 400m, 100m Relay and 200m Sub-Junior Girls, with RIRS finishing second in all three events. SSN won the Sub-Junior Girls and Sub-Junior Boys Long Jump, while RIRS won the Junior Girls Long Jump. SSK won the Junior Boys Long Jump, followed by RIRS and SSST.

In the Basketball Junior Boys final, SSN defeated SSK by 67-43, while RIRS defeated SSKP by 41-40 in the third-place match. In the Junior Girls final, SSN defeated RIRS by 30-25.

Earlier, SSN defeated DPS by 42-04 in the semi-final, while RIRS defeated SSKP by 20-00. SSN defeated SSKP by 35-02 and SSK defeated DPS by 32-11 in league matches.

SSN defeated SSK by 29-08, RIRS defeated DPS by 49-16 and SSK by 29-06, while DPS defeated SSKP by 14-06. In the Boys Basketball competition, SSK defeated SSKP by 48-39 and RIRS by 52-27, while SSN defeated SSST by 81-21 and SSKP by 78-29.

In the Volleyball, SSK defeated RIRS by 2-0 and DPS by 2-1, while SSN defeated SSST by 2-0 and SSKP by 2-0. In the Junior Boys final, SSN defeated SSK by 2-1 to win the championship, while DPS defeated SSKP by 2-0 to secure third place.

With victories in Junior Boys Basketball, Junior Girls Basketball and Junior Boys Volleyball, SSN is leading the overall Championship Trophy standings.

Principal Capt (IN) Shibu Devasia congratulated all participating teams, cadets, coaches and officials and appreciated their dedication, discipline, teamwork and sporting spirit.