Sainik School Nagrota hosts annual mela

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Sainik School Nagrota organised its Annual Nagrotian Mela 2026 at Maj Somnath Sharma PVC Stadium, offering cadets an evening of fun, food and entertainment.

The mela was inaugurated by Principal Capt (IN) Shibu Devasia. It featured food stalls, games, live music, horse and camel rides and raffle draws.

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Cadets enjoyed a variety of food items, including those served at a special counter by Simbly South. The game stalls run by cadets showcased their creativity, teamwork and organisational skills. Horse and camel rides added to the excitement, while the school’s musical band, the decibels, entertained the gathering with a lively performance.

The raffle draws kept the cadets engaged, with several prizes adding to the festive atmosphere. The celebrations culminated in a firecracker display that illuminated the night sky before the event concluded.

The mela provided cadets an opportunity to relax amid their demanding academic and military training schedules while promoting friendship, camaraderie and teamwork. Enthusiastic participation by cadets and the variety of attractions made the annual event a lively celebration at the school.