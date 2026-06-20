SAHC notice to 4 institutes over ‘unauthorised’ courses

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 19: The State Allied and Healthcare Council (SAHC), J&K has issued show-cause notices to four institutions for allegedly conducting allied and healthcare courses without obtaining the requisite approval, recognition or registration from the competent authority.

The notices have been served on Boston Institute of Medical Science and Technology, Pulwama; NIMS Lawaypora, Srinagar; MM College of Paramedical Sciences and Technology, Sopore; and GD Goenka Healthcare Academy, which operates centres in Srinagar and Jammu.

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According to the Council, a preliminary scrutiny of records and documents available with it prima facie indicated that the institutions were conducting, promoting or facilitating admissions to allied healthcare programmes and operating study, training, learning, franchise or off-campus centres in Jammu and Kashmir without statutory approval as required under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021.

The institutions have been directed to explain within seven days why action should not be initiated against them.

They have also been asked to furnish documents relating to approvals, affiliations, student admissions, faculty qualifications, infrastructure, clinical affiliations, publicity material and details of centres operating within J&K.

Pending examination of their replies, the Council has directed the institutions not to make fresh admissions, commence new batches, advertise allied healthcare programmes, establish new centres or expand existing academic activities in the Union Territory without prior permission from the competent authority.

The Council said Section 40 of the NCAHP Act prohibits institutions from commencing courses, admitting students or conducting programmes without approval from the competent authority and provides that qualifications awarded in contravention of the law shall not be recognised.

The notices further state that the institutions were purportedly operating centres under affiliations, authorisations, collaborations or arrangements with universities or institutions located outside J&K.

The Council warned that if the allegations are established, it may declare the courses unauthorised and unrecognised, order closure of study and training centres, halt admissions and academic activities, issue public advisories and report the matter to universities, statutory authorities and regulatory bodies.

It also said proceedings for alleged misrepresentation, concealment of material facts and violation of statutory provisions could be initiated, with recommendations for civil or criminal action, including registration of FIRs wherever warranted.