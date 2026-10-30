Sagar visits Srinagar city, reviews development projects

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: After assuming charge of the ministerial portfolio, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior leader and Cabinet Minister Ali Mohammad Sagar today visited several areas of Srinagar city.

During the visit, he reviewed ongoing construction and development projects at various locations and interacted with local residents to learn about their problems, difficulties and demands.

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People accorded him a warm and enthusiastic welcome at several places, presenting him with garlands and conveying their best wishes.

Earlier, Sagar paid obeisance at the revered shrine of Dargah Hazratbal, Dastgeer Sahib at Khanyar, dedicated to Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), and Khanqah-e-Moula, associated with Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).

He underwent Dastar Bandi at all three revered shrines and offered prayers for the prosperity of the Muslim Ummah, the well-being of humanity, and the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC leader was accompanied by MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar.

Party office-bearers and workers also met him at various locations and extended their congratulations.

Sagar urged party workers and office-bearers to maintain close contact with the public, remain consistently aware of their concerns and difficulties, and work with sincerity and dedication to meet public expectations.

He also stressed the need to further strengthen the National Conference at the grassroots level.

Sagar expressed gratitude to party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for reposing their trust in him and entrusting him with important responsibilities.

He said he would make every possible effort to live up to the expectations of the party leadership, the organisation, its workers and the people.

The NC leader reiterated his commitment to serving the public and further strengthening the party's organisational structure.