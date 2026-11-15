Sagar tours major Grid Stations in Jammu, reviews power infrastructure

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: Minister for Power Development Department (PDD), Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation, Elections and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Ali Mohammad Sagar, today conducted an extensive tour of Jammu city and its adjoining areas to review the existing power infrastructure, assess ongoing augmentation works and take stock of public grievances.

During the tour, the Minister inspected major Grid Stations at Gladni, Canal Road and Janipur and reviewed the infrastructure requirements of other important areas, including Bari Brahmana, Sidra, Jagti, Akhnoor and Kalakote. He stressed the need to strengthen the transmission and distribution network to ensure reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply in view of the growing domestic, commercial and industrial demand.

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At Gladni Grid Station, a major source of power supply to Jammu city, the Minister was informed that the station receives power through Salal and Kishenpur and has a 220/132/33 kV system. The station presently has four 132/33 kV transformers of 50 MVA each, providing a total transformation capacity of 200 MVA.

He was further informed that an additional capacity of 80 MVA is under execution and is expected to be commissioned within six months. The augmentation is aimed at improving power supply to Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Bathindi and adjoining areas. The existing emergency backup arrangements were also reviewed to ensure continuity of supply during contingencies.

Reviewing the proposed augmentation at Canal Road Grid Station, the Minister was apprised that the existing capacity of approximately 120 MVA is proposed to be enhanced to 150 MVA. The augmentation will strengthen power supply to Jewel Chowk, Subash Nagar, Canal Road, Satwari, Army and Air Force establishments, Cantonment areas and adjoining localities up to Talab Tillo. The requirement of an additional load of around 30 MW was also discussed.

At Janipur Grid Station, the Minister reviewed the existing power infrastructure and was briefed on the proposed augmentation and transformer replacement works. The existing arrangement comprises three 50 MVA transformers, providing a transformation capacity of 150 MVA. He was informed about the proposed addition of 80 MVA capacity and replacement of an existing 50 MVA transformer, with the works targeted for completion within six months.

Special focus was laid on Bari Brahmana, considering its expanding industrial base and growing domestic power requirements. The Minister stressed the need for a comprehensive assessment of load requirements in Bari Brahmana, Sidra, Jagti, Akhnoor and Kalakote to ensure that the infrastructure is strengthened in anticipation of future demand.

Directing the concerned officers to expedite all ongoing works Sagar said that strengthening the power infrastructure remains a priority of the government and that consumers must receive reliable and quality electricity supply. He emphasised that grid augmentation, replacement of ageing equipment and creation of adequate backup arrangements must be undertaken in a planned and time-bound manner.

The Minister directed the department to ensure completion of all ongoing augmentation and transformer replacement works within six months. He also called for a realistic assessment of future domestic, commercial and industrial load requirements to ensure that the power infrastructure keeps pace with the growing needs of Jammu city and its adjoining areas.

The Minister was accompanied by MD JPTCL Habib Choudhary, Chief Engineers and other senior officers of the department.