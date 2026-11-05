Sagar terms Ruhullah’s exit as ‘Operation Lotus’

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 4: The ruling National Conference today accused the BJP of engineering Aga Ruhullah Mehdi's exit from the party, with party leader and MLA Salman Sagar describing the development as "Operation Lotus" and alleging that the BJP had succeeded in getting the Srinagar MP to leave the organisation.

Addressing a press conference here, Sagar termed Ruhullah's departure unfortunate for both the National Conference and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the BJP had facilitated his exit as part of an attempt to weaken the party.

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"The BJP has succeeded in making Aga Ruhullah step out," Sagar said, alleging that the BJP had succeeded in Jammu and Kashmir through Ruhullah's assistance in what he described as "Operation Lotus".

He asserted that the departure of an individual would not weaken the National Conference and that the party would continue its political struggle for the restoration of Article 370, Article 35A and J&K's special status.

"People will come and go, power will come and go, chairs will remain or go, but this party's agenda, flag and leadership's mission-370, 35A and the rights of our people-will never be compromised," he said.

Sagar maintained that the party had never abandoned its position on special status, citing the autonomy resolution passed in 1998, the resolution on special status and statehood adopted by the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet at its first meeting, and subsequent Assembly resolutions as evidence of its consistent political stand.

He said Ruhullah, if dissatisfied with the party leadership or its policies, should have raised his concerns within the organisation rather than choosing to leave.

"Staying inside and raising questions is true leadership," Sagar said, questioning how often Ruhullah had approached the party leadership or sought the support of its legislators over his grievances.

Earlier, MLA Sajad Shaheen, who was also present at the press conference, said the party respected every individual's democratic right to question its leadership and policies but criticised Ruhullah for the language he had allegedly used against the party leadership.

Shaheen said the National Conference was not built around any individual and would not be weakened by anyone's decision to leave.

On reservations, Shaheen said the National Conference had acknowledged the concerns of open-merit candidates and incorporated the issue into its election manifesto.

He said the party had initiated corrective measures and that a Cabinet sub committee had submitted its report to the Cabinet on June 25, 2025, before it was forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor for consideration.

Questioning Ruhullah's criticism, Shaheen asked why he had not raised concerns over the delay in the Lieutenant Governor's approval of the report or directed his criticism towards the BJP.

Shaheen also sought clarification from Ruhullah over BJP leader Ram Madhav's remarks that the gathering in Budgam had the blessings of his party and its supporters.

Sagar also criticised Ruhullah for bringing the families of those killed during earlier periods of unrest into the political controversy, referring to the resignation letter being sent through the father of slain youth Tufail Mattoo.

He said the sacrifices of those killed should be respected and not drawn into political disputes.