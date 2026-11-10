Sagar reviews winter power preparedness in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: Minister for Power Development Department (PDD), Revenue, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) and Elections, Ali Mohammad Sagar, today visited Zainkote and Bemina to review the power supply scenario, assess winter preparedness and inspect key power infrastructure in Srinagar.

The Minister was accompanied by MLA Hazratbal, Salman Sagar, Managing Director JKPTCL, Managing Director KPDCL, Chief Engineers, Executive Engineers and other senior officers of the Power Development Department.

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During the visit, the Minister reviewed the functioning of the existing power infrastructure and stressed the need for ensuring reliable, uninterrupted and quality power supply, particularly during the winter months when electricity demand witnesses a significant increase.

At Zainkote Grid Station, the Minister was informed about the proposed major augmentation of its capacity from the existing 450 MVA to 780 MVA at an estimated cost of Rs. 89.46 crore. The project is aimed at strengthening the transmission network and meeting the growing electricity requirements of Srinagar and its adjoining areas, including Shari-Khas.

The augmentation will also strengthen power supply to the 132/33 kV Grid Station at Waganpora and GIS Khanyar. It was informed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been approved and the tendering process is scheduled to be initiated by November 10, 2026.

The Minister also inspected the 132/33 kV, 200 MVA Grid Station at Bemina, which caters to several densely populated areas of Srinagar, including Bemina, Qamarwari, Karanagar, Fatehkadal, Barbar Shah, PC Depot, JVC and adjoining localities through its associated receiving stations.

He directed the officers to ensure timely completion of all ongoing and proposed works, remove operational bottlenecks and maintain close coordination to minimise power disruptions during the winter season.

The Minister also visited the Overview Data Centre at Bemina and took stock of its functioning and related infrastructure.

Emphasising the importance of strengthening the power transmission and distribution network in view of Srinagar's expanding urban landscape and rising electricity demand, Sagar called for a proactive and coordinated approach to winter preparedness. He directed the concerned officers to remain responsive to public grievances and ensure prompt resolution of power-related issues.