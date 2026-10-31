Sagar reviews power sector, emphasizes comprehensive winter preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Minister for Revenue, Power Development Department (PDD), Law, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), and Elections, Ali Mohammad Sagar, today convened a review meeting of the Power Development Department (PDD) at the Civil Secretariat here.

The Minister took stock of overall functioning of the department besides assessing the preparedness for the forthcoming winter season. He reviewed the key initiatives and infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening the power sector and improving electricity services across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary PDD, Ashwani Kumar, Managing Directors of all power corporations, Director Finance, Power Development Department, Special Secretary (S/P), Director Planning, Additional Secretaries (A/Z and Legal), Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of KPDCL, JPDCL, JKPTCL, JKPCL and JKPDCL, besides Chief Electrical Inspector and other senior officers and concerned field functionaries of the department. Officers based in Jammu participated in the meeting through virtual mode.

Emphasising that reliable, affordable and quality electricity is an essential public service, the Minister said that the ultimate objective of every departmental initiative must be to ensure improved power supply and better consumer satisfaction. He stressed that administrative efficiency, timely execution of projects and effective coordination at all levels must translate into visible improvements in public service delivery.

Reviewing preparedness for the forthcoming winter season, Sagar stressed the need for comprehensive advance arrangements to ensure reliable power supply, particularly in snow-bound, far-flung, hilly and remote areas. He directed the officers to maintain adequate stocks of transformers, cables, conductors and other essential equipment at strategically identified locations to facilitate immediate restoration of electricity in case of breakdowns and emergencies.

The Minister underscored that uninterrupted power supply to essential services including hospitals, healthcare centres, drinking water installations, educational institutions and other critical public utilities, must receive priority, particularly during periods of heavy snowfall and inclement weather.

Taking stock of the overall power availability and demand-supply position, the Minister discussed the requirement for additional power procurement including the proposed procurement of approximately 200 MW from Uttar Pradesh through power exchange arrangements to bridge the demand-supply gap. He stressed the importance of advance assessment of electricity requirements and timely procurement planning to ensure adequate power availability, particularly during peak winter demand.

The Minister also reviewed the status of smart meter installation across Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that technological interventions should promote transparency, accurate billing, accountability and improved consumer services.

The existing power generation capacity, availability of electricity and possibilities of optimising available resources were also discussed.

He called for strengthening institutional mechanisms to ensure accurate metering, timely billing and efficient revenue collection while safeguarding the interests of genuine consumers.