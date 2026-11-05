Sagar Reviews Functioning Of Law, Justice And Parliamentary Affairs Department

JAMMU, Nov 5: Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Revenue, Power Development Department, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and Elections, Ali Mohammad Sagar, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs at the Civil Secretariat, here, to assess its overall functioning, administrative performance, ongoing initiatives and progress achieved in various key areas.

At the outset, the Commissioner Secretary Law briefed the Minister about the overall functioning of the Department, its administrative structure and institutional responsibilities. A detailed presentation was given on the sanctioned strength of the High Court and subordinate judiciary, the sanctioned strength of the Advocate General's Organisation, and the engagement and working of advocates representing the Union Territory before the Supreme Court.

The meeting also held detailed deliberations on the existing litigation management system, monitoring of litigation policies, effective handling of court cases and compliance with judicial directions. The Minister reviewed the mechanisms in place for tracking departmental litigation and stressed the need for timely responses, proper coordination and effective representation of the Government before various judicial forums.

Advertisement

The progress of various digital initiatives and online service delivery mechanisms aimed at facilitating public access to legal information and services was also discussed.

The Minister also took a review of the development of judicial infrastructure, including the progress of ongoing works, projects completed and other infrastructure-related requirements. He stressed the importance of timely execution of projects, effective monitoring and close coordination among the concerned departments to ensure that judicial infrastructure is strengthened in a planned and time-bound manner.

Sagar reviewed matters concerning to human resource management in the Department such as career progression, promotional avenues and timely release of service-related benefits to employees.

While reviewing the overall performance, the Minister underscored the need to make the Department more transparent, accountable, responsive and citizen-friendly. He directed the officers to ensure that all legal and administrative matters are dealt with strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules, regulations and established policies.

Sagar stressed that every officer entrusted with handling litigation must remain vigilant about court proceedings, ensure timely filing of responses and compliance with judicial directions, and take appropriate measures to prevent avoidable delays or violations. He further directed that any instance of non-compliance with court orders, violation of prescribed norms or procedural irregularities should be properly monitored.

The Minister emphasised that public service delivery must remain at the centre of the Department's functioning. He directed the officers to ensure that members of the general public approaching the Department for legal assistance, information or other services are treated with due consideration and provided timely guidance and necessary support.

Sagar also called for greater administrative responsiveness, inter-departmental coordination and accountability, particularly in matters relating to stamps, statutory limits, violations of prescribed norms and other legal issues requiring effective departmental intervention.

Concluding the review, the Minister reiterated that the Department must function with utmost professionalism, transparency and accountability. He directed the officers to ensure continuous monitoring of departmental performance, strengthen litigation management mechanisms and expedite the implementation of digital initiatives for improved public service delivery.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Secretary Law Achal Sethi, Special Secretary Law, Director Finance in Law Department, Director Litigation and other senior officers of the Department.