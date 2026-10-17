Sagar lays foundation stone for developmental works worth Rs 2.78 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary and MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar today laid the foundation stone for developmental works worth Rs 2.78 crore in his Khanyar constituency.

The projects aim to improve road connectivity, drainage systems, healthcare facilities and public infrastructure. MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar accompanied him on the occasion.

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The developmental works include road upgradation and beautification, construction of culverts and drains, installation of water chambers, and development of footpaths from Dalgate to Brein and Nishat at an estimated cost of Rs 1.68 crore.

Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for a new block of the NTPHC building at Theed, costing Rs 40 lakh. Further works involving the construction and upgradation of bridges and roads in Theed, Malnar and Harwan, amounting to Rs 70 lakh, are also part of the initiative.