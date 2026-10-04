Sagar lays foundation of six development projects worth Rs 1.5 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: National Conference general secretary and MLA Khanyar Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar today said that the tourism sector is the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy and that the Omar Abdullah-led government has made its development and promotion one of its key priorities.

He made these comments after laying the foundation of six development projects in Dalgate area at an estimated cost of around Rs 1.5 crore. The projects include two 350-feet lanes, footpaths, renovation and improvement of the Dal lakefront, a culvert and other construction works. He said these projects would help reduce the difficulties faced by local residents regarding connectivity and basic amenities and would also improve the overall appearance and facilities in the area.

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On the occasion, he said tourism in J&K is not only closely linked to the region's historical, cultural and natural identity, but is also a major source of livelihood and economic sustenance for lakhs of people. He was speaking at a public outreach programme organized at Mamta Road, Dalgate.

During the programme, Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar listened attentively to the grievances and demands of the people. He contacted the concerned authorities on the spot and issued necessary directions for the resolution of several issues. He urged officials to avoid unnecessary delays in addressing public grievances and ensure timely services to people instead of forcing them to make repeated visits to Government offices.

On the occasion, MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar was also present. Representatives of the Hotel Association were also present on the occasion.