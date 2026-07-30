Sagar inaugurates AYUSH Satellite OPD

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: NC general secretary and MLA Khanyar, Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, along with MLA Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar here today inaugurated the first-ever AYUSH Satellite OPD at Gojwara.

The newly established facility will provide comprehensive primary healthcare services under the AYUSH system, including Unani consultation, Hijama (cupping therapy), free medicines and treatment by qualified medical professionals.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sagar said that the Omar Abdullah-led Government is committed to strengthening grassroots healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that quality medical services reach everyone particularly underserved urban and rural areas.

“Healthcare must reach the people instead of forcing people to travel long distances in search of treatment,” he said.

To further strengthen the functioning of the new health centre, Sagar announced financial assistance from his Constituency Development Fund for the procurement of an ambulance and essential medical equipments, ensuring that emergency response and patient care are significantly enhanced.

Both Ali Mohammad Sagar and Salman Ali Sagar expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo for prioritizing healthcare expansion and extending unwavering support towards improving medical facilities across J&K.