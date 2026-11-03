Sagar holds public interaction in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Reaffirming the government's commitment to responsive governance and people-centric administration, Minister for Revenue, Power Development Department (PDD), Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), and Elections, Ali Mohammad Sagar, today held an extensive public interaction at Jammu, meeting several deputations and individuals who apprised him of issues concerning their respective areas and communities.

During the interaction, various deputations raised a range of public importance issues, seeking the Minister's intervention for addressing their grievances and resolving matters requiring administrative attention. The issues highlighted included developmental concerns, public infrastructure, basic civic amenities, power-related matters, revenue issues and other matters concerning public service delivery.

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Giving a patient hearing to the visiting deputations, Sagar underlined that direct engagement with people is essential for understanding ground realities and ensuring that governance remains responsive to their needs and aspirations.

He assured the deputations that all genuine issues brought to his notice would be examined on priority and taken up with the concerned departments for appropriate action. He also emphasised that administrative delays in resolving public grievances must be avoided and that officers need to adopt a proactive approach towards addressing people's concerns.

The Minister stressed that public representatives and government departments must work in close coordination to ensure effective delivery of services and timely resolution of issues confronting the people.

"Government is committed to inclusive development, equitable allocation of resources and strengthening the institutional mechanism for public grievance redressal", the Minister reiterated.

Sagar observed that the government's priority is not merely to hear public grievances but to translate people's concerns into concrete action on the ground. He assured the deputations that their representations would receive due consideration and necessary follow-up.