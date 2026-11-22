Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 21: The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference General Secretary and Minister Ali Mohammad Sagar Saturday held a public darbar at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subah, where various delegations, citizens, party leaders, and workers met him to apprise him of public issues and grievances.

Delegations highlighted concerns regarding electricity, the Revenue Department and other long-pending matters.

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Sagar listened to the issues and assured citizens that all genuine concerns would be brought to the notice of the relevant authorities for speedy redressal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister noted that despite the constraints of the UT system, the popular Government led by the CM Omar Abdullah is working tirelessly for public welfare.

He expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir would soon regain statehood, enabling more effective governance.

Among others who were present during the meeting included provincial president Showkat Ahmad Mir, MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar, MLA Lal Chowk Ahsan Pardesi, MLA Sopore Irshad Rasool Kar, Srinagar district president Peer Afaq Ahmad and YNC provincial president Mir Mushtaq.