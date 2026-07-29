Sagar distributes relief among Chandpora fire victims

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary and MLA Khanyar, Ali Mohd Sagar distributed financial assistance among families affected by the fire incident at Chandpora Jamia Masjid in the Khanyar constituency.

On the occasion, relief of Rs 60,000 each was provided to 14 fire-affected families from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) of the MLA Khanyar, amounting to a total of Rs 8.40 lakh.

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Addressing the gathering, Sagar said it is the foremost responsibility of public representatives to stand shoulder to shoulder with people in times of hardship and distress. He said the National Conference has always remained committed to public service and welfare, considering it its duty to extend every possible support to affected families during difficult times.

He assured the affected families that sustained efforts would continue to resolve their problems and provide them every possible assistance. He added that serving the people, sharing their grief, and ensuring timely relief have always been among the core traditions of the National Conference.

The beneficiaries and local residents appreciated Sagar's people-centric approach and thanked him for extending timely financial assistance. They said the relief not only eased their hardships but also reflected genuine concern for the welfare of the people.

Earlier this month, Sagar had also distributed Rs 14.20 lakh in relief among 17 fire-affected families in Syedpora, Nowhatta and six affected families in Nowpora.

On the occasion, Sagar appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to introduce special initiatives for the youth of downtown Srinagar, including self-employment schemes, skill development programmes, and enhanced employment opportunities. He said that after 2016, particularly following August 5, 2019, the youth had been pushed to the margins and deprived of opportunities. He stressed that empowering young people through dignified employment and livelihood opportunities is the need of the hour.