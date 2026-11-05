Sagar directs officers to ensure welfare of migrants, disaster-affected families

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Minister for Revenue, Power Development Department (PDD), Law, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), and Elections, Ali Mohammad Sagar, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department (DMRRR), directing officers to ensure effective implementation of all welfare, relief and rehabilitation measures through a result-oriented and time-bound approach.

Taking a detailed assessment of the functioning of the department, the Minister underscored the need for greater administrative responsiveness, inter-departmental coordination and accountability, particularly in addressing issues concerning migrant families, disaster-affected households and other vulnerable sections of society.

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Reviewing matters pertaining to migrant properties, Sagar directed the officers to intensify efforts for retrieval and restoration of migrant properties, ensure payment of compensation wherever admissible and take stringent action against encroachments and illegal occupation. He stressed that all pending cases should be examined on priority and resolved in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures.

With regard to migrant employees, the Minister called for expeditious resolution of service-related issues, assured career progression and timely release of admissible benefits. He also reviewed the implementation of migrant employment packages, noting that nearly 98 per cent of the positions had been covered, and directed the concerned officers to address the remaining cases without unnecessary delay.

Emphasising the need to improve the living conditions of migrant families, Sagar called for the establishment of community halls at every migrant location in Jammu and Srinagar. He also directed a comprehensive review of completed and ongoing community infrastructure projects, including the establishment of digital libraries to facilitate educational and social activities.

The Minister expressed concern over the condition of certain migrant residential colonies and directed the concerned authorities to undertake urgent repair and renovation works. He stressed that essential civic amenities, including healthcare facilities, safe drinking water, sanitation and other basic services, must be ensured in all such colonies.

On the issue of ration and relief assistance, Sagar directed the department to ensure uninterrupted supply of ration to migrant families and expedite the settlement of pending relief claims. He emphasised that no eligible family should face hardship due to administrative delays or procedural bottlenecks.

Reviewing disaster management preparedness and relief measures, the Minister called for expeditious assessment of damages and timely disbursement of admissible relief and compensation to all eligible disaster-affected families. He stressed the need to strengthen disaster mitigation mechanisms through adequate financial provisioning and effective utilisation of available funds, with particular emphasis on preparedness, vulnerability reduction and institutional response capacity.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, DMRRR, M. Raju; Special Secretary, DMRRR, Ashish Gupta; Relief Commissioner, Dr. Arvind Karvani; and other senior officers of the department.