Sagar Assures Resolution Of Public Grievances, Addresses Concerns Of Patwari Association; Stresses Strengthening Of Revenue Services

JAMMU, Nov 12: Minister for Revenue, Relief, Power Development Department (PDD), Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), and Elections, Ali Mohammad Sagar, today held an extensive interaction with representatives of the All Jammu and Kashmir Patwari Association and several other deputations, during which he reviewed issues concerning the Revenue Department, besides taking up various public grievances and demands raised by the visiting delegations.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Minister of various service-related, administrative and operational issues affecting the Patwari cadre. They also highlighted the challenges faced by field functionaries in discharging their responsibilities and stressed the need for addressing their genuine concerns to further improve the efficiency and functioning of the Revenue Department.

The delegation also discussed matters relating to strengthening the grassroots revenue administration, improving working conditions and facilitating better coordination between field functionaries and higher departmental authorities for effective public service delivery.

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The Minister gave a patient hearing to the representatives and acknowledged the important role played by Patwaris in the overall functioning of the Revenue Department. He observed that Patwaris constitute a vital link between the administration and the people, with their responsibilities extending to land records, revenue-related public services, field verification and implementation of various government initiatives.

Sagar assured the delegation that the issues and concerns projected by them would be examined on merit and taken up with the concerned authorities for appropriate consideration. He stressed that strengthening the institutional capacity of the Revenue Department and addressing genuine difficulties faced by its field functionaries remained important for ensuring responsive, transparent and efficient public service delivery.

Later, several other deputations representing different areas and sections of society also called on the Minister and apprised him of various public, departmental and developmental issues. The deputations projected their demands and grievances, seeking the Minister's intervention for their early redressal.

The Minister gave a patient hearing to the visiting delegations and assured them that the issues raised would be taken up with the concerned departments and officers for necessary action. He reiterated that addressing public grievances and ensuring effective coordination among departments remained a priority, while directing that genuine issues be examined and resolved in a time-bound manner.