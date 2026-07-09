Safina Baig joins NC, urges Centre to restore Statehood

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, July 8: Former District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla Chairperson Safina Baig today joined the ruling National Conference (NC) and said the people of J&K were being treated as "second-class citizens", urging the Centre to restore the Statehood.

Safina, wife of PDP co-founder and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig, joined the NC at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subh.

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She was welcomed by NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Minister for Rural Development Javid Ahmad Dar, senior leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, and other party leaders were also present.

She was accompanied by a large number of supporters.

Safina's induction is being viewed as a significant political gain for the ruling party in Baramulla district, where the party emerged dominant in the 2024 Assembly elections by winning six of the seven seats.

Making her first political remarks after joining the party, Safina strongly backed the NC's campaign for the restoration of J&K's Statehood, saying the Centre should honour the assurances it had given in Parliament.

"The Jantar Mantar protest is for the rights of the people of J&K. J&K was stripped of its Statehood, and its people are being treated as second-class citizens," she said.

"I hope that the Government of India will fulfil the promises it made on the floor of Parliament. J&K was one of the country's oldest and most prestigious states. Downgrading it was not only unfortunate for the people of J&K but for the country as well", she said

Explaining her decision to join the NC, Safina said it followed reflection and a careful assessment of the political situation in J&K.

"In politics, one can have differences over policies, but I was never against any individual. For me, taking any decision after 2024 was personally difficult, not because of politics," she said.

She added: "But after giving it considerable thought, I reached the conclusion that the party representing the people of J&K in a better way is the NC, and we must contribute to and strengthen it."

She said she had been considering joining the NC for the past few years and that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's leadership during a challenging period had convinced her that it was the right decision.

"Personally, I am impressed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah because of the way he is leading J&K through difficult times and moving forward with a balanced approach," she said.

Referring to her husband, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Safina said the veteran politician had encouraged her to take the step. " He not only advised me but also instructed me to join the NC," she said.

She also acknowledged the NC leadership for setting aside past political differences and welcoming her into the party.

Notably, Muzaffar Hussain Baig was among the founding members of the PDP and served as Deputy Chief Minister in the PDP-Congress coalition Government.

He represented the Baramulla Assembly constituency after winning the 2002 and 2008 Assembly elections and was later elected to the Lok Sabha from the Baramulla parliamentary constituency in 2014.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Safina contested as an Independent candidate from the Wagoora-Kreeri Assembly constituency and lost after securing 1,699 votes.

Her husband also contested as an Independent from the Baramulla Assembly constituency but was defeated, securing 5,872 votes.