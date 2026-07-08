Safina Baig Joins National Conference, Boosting Party’s Political Strength In North Kashmir

Srinagar, July 8: In a significant political development, former Chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, Safina Baig, on Wednesday joined the National Conference (NC) during a function held at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

Safina Baig, wife of senior politician and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig, formally joined the party in the presence of NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Minister for Rural Development Javid Ahmad Dar, senior leader Ali Mohammad Sagar, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, and several other party leaders. She was accompanied by a large number of supporters.

Political observers view Safina Baig’s entry into the National Conference as a major organisational gain for the party in Baramulla district, where the NC secured six of the seven Assembly constituencies in the 2024 elections.

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Muzaffar Hussain Baig, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), served as Deputy Chief Minister in the PDP-Congress coalition government headed by Ghulam Nabi Azad. Over the years, he represented the Baramulla Assembly constituency after winning the elections in 2002 and 2008, and later emerged victorious from the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Safina Baig’s induction is expected to further strengthen the National Conference’s presence and political outreach in north Kashmir ahead of future political developments. (KNC)