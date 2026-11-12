Saffron mission didn’t progress, fresh efforts on to revive cultivation: Minister

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmad Dar today acknowledged shortcomings in the implementation of the National Saffron Mission, saying the programme had not progressed as intended and that the Government was making fresh efforts to revive saffron cultivation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) here, Dar said, "it is true that the mission did not go as it should have."

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The Minister attributed the implementation challenges to several factors, including inadequate irrigation infrastructure, fragmented landholdings and difficulties in managing farmers' fields. "Small landholdings in saffron-growing areas had made the execution of the project difficult," he said.

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Dar also cited technological limitations at the time of implementation, adding that the department now had qualified engineers and technical expertise to address some of the problems.

The Government, he said, was making fresh efforts to rejuvenate saffron cultivation under the Jammu and Kashmir Competitiveness Improvement Project (JKCIP), with certain areas identified for intervention.

"We have kept some areas under JKCIP and are trying to improve the situation. We are also holding discussions with senior scientists from the Agriculture Department and the university. We will try to complete the mission," he said.

The Minister said some growers were losing interest in saffron cultivation and considering alternative crops. He said the Government would involve local representatives in framing a comprehensive policy for the sector.

"Some of our farmers are not interested. They want to shift to something else. We will take the local MLA on board and formulate a comprehensive policy on saffron," he said.

His remarks come amid concerns over declining saffron production in Kashmir, particularly in the traditional saffron-growing belt of Pampore, where growers have been grappling with irrigation problems, erratic weather conditions and declining returns.

Dar said the Government would consult scientists, farmers and elected representatives to work out measures to improve the sector.

On complaints about the non-availability of benefits under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), the Minister said several schemes had reached saturation due to high demand.

He said applications were processed online and applicants were not being rejected but kept in the pipeline because demand exceeded the available capacity. "There is a lot of demand. The process is online, and the idea is not to reject anyone. Whoever applies online should benefit through the pipeline," he said.

Dar said there was considerable demand for assistance under farm mechanisation, poly-greenhouses and other technology-based interventions offered through HADP.

He said the Government was exploring ways to meet the demand and achieve the programme's targets, adding that the five-year initiative had one year remaining. "We will try to implement such schemes better in the future," he said.