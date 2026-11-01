Saffron Experiment In Ladakh Takes Root, Produces 22 Grams In First Four Days: LG Saxena

LEH/JAMMU, Nov 1: Ladakh's experimental saffron cultivation has shown promising early results, with nearly 22 grams of pure saffron collected in the first four days of flowering on recently restored degraded land in Leh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Sunday.

He said the first blooms appeared in a record 30 days, against the usual timeline of nearly two months, marking a significant milestone in the Union Territory's efforts to explore the potential of high-altitude agriculture.

The experimental saffron cultivation project was launched on October 2 as part of an initiative to introduce saffron farming on a large scale in India's high-altitude cold desert, building on the success of Lilium cultivation in the region.

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Under the project, around 800 kg of nearly 90,000 premium Iranian saffron corms, suited to Ladakh's high-altitude agro-climatic conditions, were planted across 4,000 square metres of previously barren land at Spituk Pharka in Leh district.

"Breaking new ground in Ladakh's high-altitude agricultural landscape! Proud to announce that the experimental saffron cultivation, over recently restored degraded land in Leh, has begun to blossom, in a record-breaking 30 days, against the usual two-month timeline for the first bloom," the LG said in a post on X.

Saxena, who inspected the saffron field to witness the first saffron bloom, said an average of 20â€“25 flowers are blooming daily, while 72 flowers were recorded in a single morning.

"In just four days, nearly 22 grams of pure saffron has been collected," he said.

Describing the achievement as a testament to environmental resilience and the untapped potential of high-altitude farming, he said, "The initiative is expected to open new avenues for agricultural diversification, agro-based entrepreneurship and livelihood generation, while strengthening the region's local economy and advancing the vision of a self-reliant Ladakh."

Saxena congratulated and appreciated the Ladakh Agriculture Department along with the dedicated field staff for their hard work and significant contribution to the successful implementation of the pilot project.