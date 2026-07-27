Safeguarding democracy while preventing disorder

Protest Management in India

Colonel Ajay K Raina

The right to protest is one of the defining characteristics of a vibrant democracy. India's Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully and without arms. Throughout history, peaceful protests have played an important role in shaping public policy and strengthening democratic institutions. From the freedom movement to several social and civic campaigns in independent India, public protest has remained an indispensable democratic instrument. However, recent years have highlighted a disturbing trend: peaceful protests are increasingly susceptible to infiltration, hijacking or manipulation by disruptive elements, often culminating in violence, destruction of public property and loss of lives. The challenge before India is therefore not whether protests should be permitted, but how they should be managed so that constitutional freedoms are protected without compromising public order, public safety and the rights of other citizens.

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Available data indicate that while a majority of demonstrations remain peaceful, incidents of violence continue to pose a serious challenge. Studies of protest events in India suggest that most demonstrations are non-violent, but a significant minority witness clashes, vandalism or attacks on law enforcement. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics over the past decade also show that riot-related offences continue to occur in substantial numbers, reflecting changing patterns of agrarian, student, communal and political unrest. Although the number of riot cases has fluctuated over the years, the economic losses resulting from violent incidents remain considerable, often running into hundreds of crores of rupees and ultimately being borne by taxpayers.

India has witnessed several large-scale protests during the past decade, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstrations, the farmers' protests, the Agnipath recruitment unrest and various state-specific agitations. Several of these movements were accompanied by serious allegations of infiltration by disruptive elements, foreign influence, organised misinformation campaigns or political exploitation. Some of these allegations remain matters of public and political debate. What is beyond dispute, however, is that episodes of arson, attacks on police personnel, vandalism and large-scale destruction of public property occurred during some of these agitations. The violence witnessed during the Agnipath protests, for instance, led to extensive damage to railway stations, trains and other public assets worth hundreds of crores of rupees. Such incidents weaken the credibility of genuine public grievances, impose enormous costs on taxpayers and divert attention from the very issues protesters seek to highlight.

It is therefore time for governments across India to adopt a modern, scientific and citizen-centric model of protest management. Every city should have at least one designated protest zone, while metropolitan cities should establish multiple such locations strategically distributed across different regions. A properly designed protest venue can facilitate peaceful demonstrations while minimising inconvenience to the public. Each designated protest site should be enclosed by a secure perimeter with clearly demarcated entry and exit gates. Every entrant should pass through metal detectors, and baggage should be screened through X-ray scanners. Such screening would substantially reduce the possibility of weapons, explosives or other dangerous materials entering the venue. Separate entry and exit gates would improve crowd management and reduce congestion during emergencies.

An innovative feature worth considering is an automated access system similar to those used in many modern parking facilities. Every individual entering or leaving the venue should activate the gate by pressing a button or scanning an access point, during which a photograph is automatically captured with date and time stamps. This simple yet effective mechanism would create an accurate digital record of attendance and movement. In the unfortunate event of violence, vandalism or criminal activity, investigating agencies would possess valuable evidence without resorting to indiscriminate suspicion or mass detentions. Equally important, peaceful protesters would also be protected from false allegations because their presence and movement would be transparently documented. High-rise CCTV and drones should be used extensively to monitor the crowd both inside and in the surrounding areas of the venue. Adequate parking facilities, with similar security arrangements, must also form part of the design.

The infrastructure within these protest zones must reflect the dignity of democratic participation. Ample drinking water, shaded waiting areas, clean washrooms, waste disposal facilities, adequate lighting and public address systems should be mandatory. First-aid centres and ambulances should remain stationed throughout the duration of every protest. Fire safety equipment and clearly marked emergency evacuation routes must also be provided. Such facilities would reduce health risks, improve crowd discipline and demonstrate that the State respects the right to peaceful dissent.

Another often-overlooked aspect is the logistics of prolonged protests. Demonstrations extending over several days inevitably require continuous supplies of food and drinking water from numerous, often unidentified, sources. Besides creating sanitation and waste-management problems, this also introduces avoidable security and public health risks. Food or beverages supplied by unknown individuals or organisations could potentially be contaminated, deliberately or otherwise, triggering medical emergencies, panic or public disorder. Restricting protests to clearly defined daytime hours would substantially eliminate the need for such large-scale food distribution. Authorities should also require that organised food distribution within protest venues be registered and traceable. Further, commercial food delivery operators functioning within India should be prohibited from delivering food and beverages to protest venues when such orders are placed or financed from foreign jurisdictions. Such a measure would enhance transparency in funding, reduce opportunities for external interference and strengthen accountability without affecting normal domestic transactions.

Naturally, these facilities cannot be maintained without financial resources. Protest organisers should therefore pay a reasonable user fee while seeking permission. The fee should neither discourage genuine public participation nor become a financial burden on civil society organisations. Instead, it should largely recover operational costs relating to security screening, sanitation, electricity, medical facilities and post-event cleaning. Governments routinely levy charges for the use of public auditoriums, sports grounds and convention halls; designated protest venues should follow the same principle.

Equally important is the duration of demonstrations. Indefinite occupations of public spaces place an unfair burden on commuters, businesses, hospitals, schools and emergency services while significantly increasing policing and maintenance costs. Overnight occupations should therefore not be permitted at designated protest venues. Every protest should be conducted within clearly prescribed hours, after which participants must vacate the premises. Organisers wishing to continue their campaign may simply return the following day. This approach preserves the right to protest while substantially reducing security risks, eliminating the need for continuous logistical support and minimising public inconvenience.

Hunger strikes deserve separate consideration. Fasting has a long tradition in Indian political history. However, prolonged fasts in public spaces pose serious medical and administrative challenges. Individuals wishing to undertake extended fasts should be permitted to do so either in their own premises or in specially designated facilities established within major government hospitals in every city, where Section 144 should also be imposed alongside to avoid crowds. Such arrangements would ensure immediate medical supervision while preserving the individual's right to peaceful protest.

The practice of announcing a "fast unto death" merits fresh legislative examination. In a modern welfare state, the government has a constitutional obligation to preserve life and maintain public order. A declared intention to continue fasting until death places the State in an avoidable moral, legal and administrative dilemma. Parliament should therefore consider legislation prohibiting declared fasts unto death while permitting symbolic and time-bound hunger strikes.

International experience offers useful lessons. Many democratic countries regulate protests through designated assembly areas, advance permissions, clearly identified protest routes and extensive security arrangements. London's Parliament Square functions as a recognised demonstration area subject to statutory regulation. Singapore permits public demonstrations primarily at designated venues with stringent security requirements. Several cities in the United States also earmark specific locations for demonstrations near important public institutions while maintaining strict security protocols. India need not replicate any one model but can adapt international best practices to suit its constitutional framework, population density and security environment.

The world has witnessed numerous protests that have escalated into prolonged unrest and, in some cases, even contributed to regime changes. The rapid spread of misinformation through social media, combined with sophisticated methods of mobilisation, has made mass gatherings more vulnerable to manipulation than ever before. Consequently, governments can no longer rely solely on conventional policing. Protest management must combine technology, advanced intelligence, crowd psychology, transparent communication and modern civic infrastructure. Equally important is the prompt identification and prosecution of those responsible for violence, irrespective of their political affiliation. Peaceful protesters must never be equated with rioters, but neither should rioters be allowed to hide behind peaceful protesters.

India's democracy has matured through public participation and constructive dissent. The objective of protest management should never be to suppress criticism of the government; rather, it should be to create conditions in which peaceful voices are heard clearly while violent elements are identified and isolated swiftly. Designated protest sites equipped with modern security infrastructure, digital accountability, essential civic amenities, medical support and reasonable operational rules represent a balanced way forward. Such reforms would protect constitutional freedoms while safeguarding the equally important rights of commuters, businesses, students, patients and ordinary citizens. A mature democracy is judged not merely by how freely people can protest, but also by how effectively it prevents legitimate dissent from being hijacked by violence, vandalism, external manipulation or criminal elements. India must therefore move from merely permitting protests to managing them intelligently, firmly and fairly, ensuring that democracy remains both vibrant and orderly.

(The author is the Chairman of Jammu State People's Movement)