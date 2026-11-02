SAEL starts procurement of 20 lakh  tonnes of paddy straw for energy generation

NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Waste-to-energy SAEL player on Monday said the company has started procuring 20 lakh tonnes of paddy straw in a phased manner.

This annual fuel feedstock activity will support the company's 11 Agri waste-to-energy (AgWTE) plants, having a cumulative capacity of 164.9 MW, SAEL Industries Ltd (SAEL) said in a statement.

"With the onset of the harvesting season in North India, we have begun procurement of 20 lakh tonnes of paddy straw in a phased manner," the company said.

Its CEO Laxit Awla said, "Our AgWTE plants across Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana are contributing to develop an impact on the economy, generating benefits through creating revenue streams from waste, reduction of fuel costs. Additionally, these projects stimulate local economic growth by creating employment opportunities in waste collection, processing and plant operation".

SAEL Industries Ltd (SIL) is an integrated renewable energy company with a presence in agri waste-to-energy, utility-scale solar, and solar module manufacturing. (PTI)