Sadhotra stresses focus on youth empowerment, public outreach

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: National Conference (NC) additional general secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today reiterated the party's commitment to youth empowerment, public welfare and inclusive development, stressing the need to expand opportunities for young people and strengthen public outreach to address people's aspirations and concerns.

In a statement, Sadhotra said the NC had always accorded priority to youth, describing them as the strength and future of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed the need to create more opportunities in education, employment, entrepreneurship and skill development, besides ensuring meaningful participation of young people in the economy.

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"The aspirations of our youth need opportunities, skills, a supportive environment and a Government committed to creating a brighter future for them," he said, adding that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had been working towards this objective.

Sadhotra said the NC Government was committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people and ensuring responsive, accountable and transparent governance. He stressed the importance of strengthening public outreach and ensuring time-bound redressal of people's grievances so that their concerns were addressed effectively.

He said sustained interaction with people across regions and sections of society was essential for understanding their problems and ensuring that Government policies and welfare schemes reached the intended beneficiaries. He emphasized the need to accelerate development and improve public service delivery, with particular attention to the needs of weaker and vulnerable sections.

Sadhotra said the party's policies had consistently focused on social welfare, equitable development and creating better opportunities for people to improve their quality of life. He stressed that coordinated efforts by the Government and administration were necessary to translate these objectives into tangible results.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, continued focus on youth welfare, inclusive development and responsive governance would help fulfill the aspirations of the people and contribute towards building a progressive, peaceful and prosperous J&K.