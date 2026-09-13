Sadhotra lashes out at Karra over Vande Mataram controversy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12 : National Conference Additional General Secretary and former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today lashed out at Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra for indulging in cheap politics over the issue of Vande Mataram, saying that abiding by the Constitution is an obligatory and sacred duty of every citizen.

Sadhotra was addressing a meeting organized by Ayesha Gupta Incharge of Women Wing of Jammu North Assembly constituency, Babli, Neelam and Kanta at Pakhian Mishriwala.

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Reacting to the statements made by the Congress president, NC leader made it clear that upholding constitutional values should not be confused with extending political support to any particular Government or political dispensation.

He said, “The Constitution belongs to every Indian citizen and cannot be selectively invoked for political convenience. Commitment of the India Block is to the Constitution, the people and the democratic values enshrined therein. It does not mean endorsing the policies or politics of the BJP led Central Government.”

Sadhotra said, “The National Conference has its own distinct political identity, rooted in the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir and its historic commitment to secularism, democracy and equitable development.”

“We will continue to oppose policies that undermine the interests of Jammu and Kashmir and question the failures of those in power at the Centre,” he said and endorsed the views expressed by Omar Abdullah on the subject, saying that the Chief Minister had rightly emphasized the importance of constitutional values.

Referring to the fake loan scam involving hundreds of women folk in villages around Mishriwala, Sadhotra said that many victims had reportedly been duped by fraudulent company on the name of cultivation of turmeric (HALDI) and had lost their hard-earned savings.

He said that in this regard, IG Crime and SSP Crime Jammu have been approached by a delegation comprising of Ved Parkash Sharma, Kulwant Singh Manhas, Babli and Neelam, and expressed confidence that Crime Branch will investigate and examine all financial transactions, records, institutional linkages associated with the alleged scam.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Ayesha Gupta, Priyanka Dogra, Rekha Bhagat, Babli Kumari, Neelam Kumari, Kanta Kumari, Ch Subash Chander, Ved Parkash Sharma, Kulwant Singh Manhas, Mangal Dass, Gurdev Singh, Lucky Singh, Vikram Sharma Ex-Sarpanch, Gourav Singh Jamwal and Vishaw Singh Samyal.