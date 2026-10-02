Sadhotra hits back at LoP over Statehood, Assembly functioning

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: National Conference (NC) additional general secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today hit back at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma over his criticism of the Omar Abdullah Government, saying the BJP should explain its position on restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing party workers of 14 Municipal Corporation wards of Jammu North Assembly Constituency at Roop Nagar, Sadhotra said the BJP, while claiming to support restoration of Statehood, had opposed the Assembly resolution seeking its restoration. The meeting was organized by Sandeep Singh Manhas, Incharge 14 Wards.

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Sadhotra rejected Sharma’s allegation that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had weakened the Statehood demand by referring to earlier Assembly resolutions. He said the resolution sought restoration of full Statehood and references to the 2000 and 2024 resolutions formed part of the political and constitutional history of J&K. He maintained that this did not mean that the present Assembly had surrendered its constitutional position or acted outside the Constitution of India.

Taking exception to Sharma’s description of the Autumn Session as “unfortunate”, Sadhotra said the Government faced questions, responded to issues and conducted legislative business, while alleging that the BJP repeatedly opted for confrontation. He said criticism of the Government should be based on scrutiny, facts and alternative solutions rather than simply describing its performance as a failure.

Sadhotra also questioned the BJP’s “Promises vs Performance” dossier, saying it could not substitute for facts placed before the House. He said BJP MLAs were themselves inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development works in their respective areas, which, he claimed, reflected the Government’s performance.

Others who spoke included Sandeep Singh Manhas, Ved Parkash Sharma, Ayesha Gupta, Tilak Raj Bhagat, Veer Ji Bhat, Vishawjeet Samyal, Advocate Ashwani Bhagat, Dev Raj, Uttam Deep Sharma, Vijay Kumar Abrol, Rajinder Kumar, Priyanka Dogra, Anju Dogra, Shallu Rani, Wahid Kousar, Sulakshana Verma, Ravi Kumar Sharma, Surinder Kumar Khajuria and Rajiv Kumar.