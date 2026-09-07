Sadhotra dares LoP Sunil to resign, seek fresh mandate

*Gupta calls for stronger NC grassroots network

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: National Conference (NC) additional general secretary and former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today dared Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Kumar Sharma to resign and seek a fresh mandate to test the BJP’s standing in the Jammu region, which had given the party 29 seats in the 2024 Legislative Assembly elections.

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Sadhotra was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a NC sub-office opposite Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu City along with provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta. He said the BJP had lost public confidence due to what he termed its “anti-J&K and anti-people policies”.

Questioning Sharma’s criticism of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Sadhotra asked what the BJP had done to fulfill its commitments on restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He said the party had made assurances on the floor of Parliament and before the Supreme Court, while people were still waiting for the promise to be honoured.

Sadhotra said that despite the BJP being in power at the Centre, the Business Rules for J&K were yet to be cleared, resulting in uncertainty and what he described as dual control of administration.

Rattan Lal Gupta said the NC had accepted the people’s mandate with humility and remained committed to restoration of the rights, dignity and democratic institutions of J&K. He said the NC Government was functioning under difficult constitutional and administrative circumstances, while Omar Abdullah continued to raise issues concerning all regions and sections.

Those present included Ayub Malik, Pardeep Bali, Surjeet Singh Manhas, Chander Mohan Sharma, Naresh Bittu, Raghubir Singh Manhas, Ashok Attri, Rakesh Pargotra, Nahar Singh, Ayesha Gupta, Priyanka Dogra, Anju Dogra, Rita Gupta, Dilshada, Shallu, Bharat, Bhushan, Veerji Bhat, Jatinder Singh Lucky, Gurmeet Singh Jimmy, Sewak Singh, Ayesha Bhan, Sandesh Shan, Tariq Bhat, Bahadur Lal, Parvinder Singh, Anil Sharma, Rajesh Gupta, Nitish Goswami, Hamid Choudhary, Jatinder, Nadeem Choudhary, Ashanand, Anup Sharma, Farman Ali, Ashraf Ali, Tejinder Singh, Anoop, Satpal Karlopia, Shabir Samyal, Somraj Taroch, Amit Kumar Jimmy, Shakeel Ahmed Tony, Sandeep Manhas, Paramjeet Singh, Vishavdev, Subash, Davinder Singh, Tarsem and Gaurav Bhagat.