Sadhotra calls on CM; discusses organisational affairs, key issues

‘Revitalise NC's frontal organisations’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: National Conference additional general secretary and former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra called on Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah and discussed a wide range of organisational matters besides several issues of immense public importance requiring sustained attention of the Government.

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During the meeting, Sadhotra urged that the momentum of governance be maintained by ensuring the timely implementation of welfare measures announced by the Government. He lauded the Jantar Mantar initiative and said that the demand for restoration of Statehood transcends political considerations and represents the democratic rights and constitutional aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sadhotra said the cadre will continue to pursue vigorously restoration of Statehood and maintained that restoration of full Statehood is essential for strengthening democratic institutions, ensuring greater public participation in governance and accelerating the overall development of J&K.

He urged the Chief Minister to expedite the process of the distribution of one free LPG cylinder to every Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) family in accordance with the assurance made in the Budget. He said the timely implementation of this welfare measure would provide much-needed relief to economically weaker families struggling with rising household expenses due to anti- poor policies of the Centre.

Sadhotra also stressed the need for more effective implementation of the Public Services Guarantee Act to further improve the delivery of public services. He said government departments should ensure that citizens receive services within the stipulated time frame with greater accountability, transparency and efficiency.

Drawing the attention of the Chief Minister to the large number of vacant posts in various Government departments, Sadhotra called for fast-track recruitment to ensure that essential public services do not suffer due to shortage of manpower. He said timely recruitment would not only improve administrative efficiency but also provide employment opportunities to educated youth, who are eagerly awaiting recruitment to various Government services.