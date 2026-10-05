Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: National Conference Additional General Secretary and former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today alleged that the BJP-led Government at the Centre had degraded the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory and deprived its people of political rights, dignity and special identity.

Addressing party workers at Nund Bub Colony, Lale da Bagh, Lower Barnai, in Ward 67 of Jammu North Assembly Constituency, Sadhotra said the continued denial of full Statehood had created difficulties in governance, development and economic activity.

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He said Jammu and Kashmir had a distinct political history and its people had the right to seek restoration of the status enjoyed before the August 2019 decisions.

"The people of J&K are not asking for anything extraordinary. They are seeking restoration of their democratic and constitutional rights and adequate powers to the elected Government to serve the people," he said.

Sadhotra said the division of powers between the elected Government and the Lieutenant Governor-led administration had made accountability difficult and created a disconnect between the elected representatives and administrative machinery.

He said development required clarity of responsibility, while investment needed confidence and governance required accountability.

Referring to the 2024 Assembly elections, he said the people of Jammu had given the BJP 29 seats with the expectation that its representatives would use their influence to press the Centre for restoration of full Statehood.

However, he alleged that BJP representatives had failed to raise the issue effectively.

"The mandate was not a licence to remain silent. It was a responsibility to speak for the people and safeguard their interests," he said.

Sadhotra said the National Conference remained committed to restoration of full statehood and protection of the political, economic and social interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged party workers to remain connected with the people and highlight the alleged failure of the BJP to fulfil its commitments on statehood.

Prominent among those present were former Corporator Ghar Singh, Rakesh Sharma, Tilak Raj Bhagat, Vishawjeet Singh Samyal, Veer Ji Bhat, Kamla Rani, Santosh Rani, Ravi Sharma, former Sarpanch Faquir Chand, Rajinder Singh, Capt Prem Singh Bhau, Madan Lal, Poonam Sharma and Neha Kumari.