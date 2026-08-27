Sadhnam Takes Shape Around Research, Retreats and Everyday Well-being

For Devrishi, Sadhnam is gradually becoming the point where several strands of his earlier work meet: research into mantra and sound, retreat-based traditional practices, and a broader approach to everyday mental and physical well-being.

Sadhnam is a wellbeing ecosystem for mind and body. It brings meditation, mantra, yoga, Ayurveda, psychology, nutrition, sound and Indian knowledge traditions into one framework, while keeping their methods and purposes distinct.

That distinction is particularly visible in its research. Work earlier carried out through the Nada Yoga Research Institute, or NYRI, will now be pursued through Sadhnam, with a focus on mantra, Vedic chanting, nada, kirtan and other sonic practices. The intention is to examine these traditions in their original context while also studying questions around attention, stress, sleep and emotional well-being where measurable research is possible.

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Devrishi connects this work with his framework of Indian Sonic Philosophy, or Dhvani Darshan. Alongside it, Sadhnam is developing a separate stream around contemporary psychology, including attention, stress, relationships, behaviour and lifestyle. The two are intended to remain distinct unless evidence supports a connection.

Another strand comes from Svaryam, an earlier retreat concept built around immersive practices such as mantra, kirtan, hawan and related traditions. That approach is now being carried into Sadhnam’s retreat programmes as part of its wider well-being work.

Sadhnam is also preparing a monthly magazine, planned to begin from Dussehra. The publication will extend its work into regular editorial coverage of well-being, research, Indian knowledge traditions, psychology, yoga, Ayurveda, sound and related subjects.

The result is less a merger of brands than a consolidation of work that had developed in different directions: NYRI around research, Svaryam around retreats and practice, and Sadhnam as the larger platform connecting them with psychology, lifestyle and professional guidance.

The name itself carries a personal meaning for Devrishi.“Sadhnam has two meanings for me. One is sadhana, the idea of sustained practice. The other is personal: I have dedicated the name to my mother, Sadhana Pandey,” he says.

Sadhnam will now be the primary platform through which these strands develop further, with research, daily practices, consultations, retreats and the monthly magazine forming different parts of the same well-being ecosystem.