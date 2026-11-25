Both parties to fight 117 seats together: Shah

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH, Nov 24:

The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, marking the return of the oldest NDA ally after six years, with Home Minister Amit Shah making it clear that the Akali Dal will take the role of "elder brother" and also get the CM post if they are voted to power.

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Addressing a joint press conference with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, Shah expressed joy over the return of Akali Dal into the NDA fold, and said the two parties will fight on all 117 seats in Punjab together.

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On the seat-sharing formula, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said it will be decided "in due course of time" and asserted that both BJP and SAD will "strongly" contest the elections on all seats.

"Leaders from both the Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met and decided that the BJP and the Akali Dal will contest the next Punjab Assembly elections together," Shah said.

"From today on, the Akali Dal will work in politics as an official NDA partner," Shah said.

The SAD had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 and exited the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the now-scrapped three farm laws.

Asked about the position of SAD in the alliance, Shah said, "Akali Dal will remain in the role of elder brother. Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party will fight together. Both the parties will contest together on all 117 seats. But Akali Dal will take the role of elder brother."

On who will get the Chief Ministership if the alliance wins, he replied, "The elder brother is the one who becomes the chief minister."

He said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised about the "NDA's expansion" on Monday, he called Sukhbir Singh Badal with great joy.

The prime minister also called Nabin and expressed his sentiments, saying the NDA "is now complete with Badal saheb's party", the Union home minister added.

After the formal announcement of the alliance, Prime Minister Modi said he was confident that the coalition will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab.

"Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

At the press conference, Shah said a detailed manifesto would be finalised soon by the two parties for the elections, but eradicating the drug menace from Punjab and working together for the welfare of farmers and promoting Hindu-Sikh unity would be among the key focus areas.

Badal said his party's pre-poll alliance with the BJP reflects the "sentiments" of the people of Punjab, and predicted imminent defeat of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in upcoming Punjab assembly polls earlier next year.

"This is not merely a political alliance; it is an emotional one," Badal said. He said the alliance was formed "for the sake of Punjab, the country and the Sikh community".

"Whenever this alliance has been in power, one can see that Punjab has progressed, enjoyed peace and harmony, and maintained a spirit of brotherhood," he added.

However, Badal asserted that everyone in Punjab, including the Akali Dal, wants peace and development to return to the state.

"They want a strong Central Government... No one would even look at the Aam Aadmi Party. Let me tell you, they wouldn't win more than a single-digit number of seats. The people of Punjab harbour such intense hatred for the Aam Aadmi Party," he added.

Speaking to reporters later at the BJP headquarters, Badal said the alliance between SAD and BJP reflects the sentiments of the people of Punjab.

"People of every section and every religion want Akali and BJP to come together in Punjab." (PTI)