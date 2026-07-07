SABLO urges Shrine Board to improve facilities for Amarnath pilgrims

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organization (SABLO), representing pilgrims and bhandara (langar) service providers engaged in the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra, has urged the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) and the concerned authorities to take immediate corrective measures to ensure a safe, dignified and comfortable pilgrimage experience for all devotees.

In an urgent representation submitted to the Shrine Board, the organization expressed serious concern over the hardships reportedly being faced by pilgrims at various transit points, particularly in and around Jammu and the base camps at Baltal and Nunwan.

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SABLO president Rajan Gupta alleged that many pilgrims have allegedly been forced to wait for prolonged periods, in some cases for 24 to 48 hours or even longer, under difficult conditions. He said several locations where pilgrims are required to halt reportedly lack adequate arrangements for food, safe drinking water, sanitation, bathing facilities, toilets, medical assistance and temporary accommodation.

Gupta said lakhs of devotees from across the country, including southern States, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam and other regions, undertake the arduous pilgrimage solely out of faith and devotion to Shri Amarnath Ji. He stressed that every pilgrim, irrespective of age, gender or place of origin, deserves to be treated with compassion, courtesy and dignity throughout the Yatra.

Faqir Chand Verma of the organization said ensuring the safety, welfare and comfort of pilgrims is the foremost responsibility of the Shrine Board in coordination with the Civil Administration and Police. He urged the authorities to review the existing arrangements and promptly address any deficiencies.

Media secretary Pankaj Soni called for strengthening essential facilities and improving crowd management at all transit points. He also urged the authorities to establish an effective grievance redressal mechanism, ensure continuous monitoring by senior officers, conduct regular inspections and fix accountability wherever serious lapses affecting pilgrims' welfare are found.