SABLO expresses concern over suspension of yatra from Pahalgam track

Excelsior Correspondent

LUDHIANA, Aug 3: Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organisation (SABLO), has submitted a representation to the Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), urging an immediate review of the continued suspension of the traditional Pahalgam route for the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The representation has also been forwarded to the President of India, Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Chairman SASB, senior Constitutional authorities, and other concerned officials for their immediate intervention.

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SABLO in its representation expressed grave concern and deep disappointment over the continued closure of the traditional Pahalgam route for Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

Rajan Gupta, president of SABLO has stated that while the Pahalgam route was temporarily suspended on 19 July 2026 due to adverse weather conditions, the route continues to remain closed even after the Baltal route has been reopened. According to consistent feedback received from Bhandara organisations and other stakeholders stationed along the Pahalgam route, horses are moving normally, stranded pilgrims have safely returned, shops and camps are being dismantled, and substantial portions of the route are accessible even to vehicles and machinery. In these circumstances, the continued closure of the traditional route deserves an immediate and transparent review.

Rajan Gupta has emphasized that the traditional Pahalgam route has historically been regarded as the safer and more stable route for the holy Yatra. Therefore, if the Baltal route is considered safe for pilgrims, it is difficult for devotees and stakeholders to understand why the traditional route continues to remain closed, he asked:?.

Faqir Chand Verma of organisation has further highlighted that the continued suspension has caused immense hardship not only to thousands of pilgrims but also to nearly every section of society dependent upon the annual Yatra, including Bhandara organisations, pony owners, Pithu and Palki operators, tent owners, transport operators, shopkeepers, hotel owners and local residents of district Anantnag whose livelihood depends substantially on the pilgrimage season.

The representation points out that nearly 60 Bhandaras are presently functioning on the Pahalgam route and, despite the absence of pilgrims, continue to incur operational expenses of approximately Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per day each, resulting in an estimated collective financial burden of around Rs 30 lakh every day. The Organisation has requested that suitable financial relief be considered for the affected Bhandaras and other stakeholders if the route is not reopened.

Pankaj Soni, media secretary of SABLO has also expressed concern that some Bhandara organisations reportedly reduced their operations after receiving unofficial advice that the traditional route might not reopen. The Organisation has urged the Shrine Board not to take any adverse or punitive action against such organizations.