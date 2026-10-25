S Mega Mart inaugurates its store in Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Oct 24: Marking a significant milestone in its retail journey and bringing a modern, convenient and affordable shopping experience to the people of Jammu, S Mega Mart by AM Group inaugurated its new store in Akhnoor, here today.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Maha Mandleshwar 1008 Mahant Rameshwar Dass, Sat Pal Sharma, Member of Parliament (MP), Sham Lal Sharma, MLA, Jammu North and Mohan Lal Bhagat, MLA, Akhnoor.

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The ceremony was held in the presence of Jatinder Gupta, Chairman, AM Group Managing Directors, S Mega Mart, Sahil Mahajan and Ankur Mahajan.

Speaking on the occasion, Jatinder Gupta, Chairman, AM Group, said, "Today, we are proud to be a family of more than 450 employees at S Mega Mart. The inauguration of our fourth store, here in the town of Akhnoor, marks an important milestone in our journey into the Jammu region. This expansion reflects our commitment to bringing quality products, greater variety and affordable prices closer to the people. We look forward to welcoming families from Akhnoor and neighbouring areas and making S Mega Mart their preferred shopping destination."

The Akhnoor outlet is the fourth S Mega Mart store in Jammu & Kashmir and the first in the Jammu Division, marking a significant step towards expanding the brand's presence and making quality products accessible to a wider customer base.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahil Mahajan, Managing Director, S Mega Mart, said, "The inauguration of our fourth S Mega Mart store and our entry into the Jammu region with Akhnoor is a proud and exciting milestone for us."

Envisioned as a modern departmental store, S Mega Mart brings together an extensive range of everyday essentials under one roof, including groceries, fashion, home essentials and a wide variety of daily-use products.

The store aims to redefine the shopping experience by combining variety, convenience, quality and affordability in a welcoming retail environment.