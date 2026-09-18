S Korea, UNDP provide emergency response equipment to Nepal

KATHMANDU, Sept 18:

South Korea and the UNDP have delivered emergency relief supplies and equipment to Nepalese authorities to assist with recovery operations following the devastating August 26 flash floods that killed over 1,400 people.

The Korean embassy and UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) handed over the equipment to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMA) during a programme on Thursday.

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A Korea Disaster Relief Team was also deployed to assist Nepalese authorities with recovery efforts following the Rasuwa floods.

The assistance includes drones equipped with cameras and a portable 3KVA backup power generator to support search and rescue assessment of affected areas, according to a press statement issued by NDRRMA.

This will strengthen the capacity of authorities and frontline responders in affected areas, the UNDP said in a statement.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The death toll from the flash floods has surged to 1,410, with over 6,100 people still missing, according to the country's disaster management authorities. (PTI)