Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman listed  among 'Avengers: Doomsday' writers

LOS ANGELES, Nov 13: Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe might go beyond acting as some fans have spotted their names in the Writer's Guild of America's directory for screenwriting credits for "Avengers: Doomsday".

Reynolds was also one of the writers on "Deadpool 2" and "Deadpool & Wolverine". The two actors gained a lot of appreciation for their performances in "Deadpool & Wolverine" in 2024, reported Variety.

The main writing for "Doomsday" is credited to creator of "Loki" and writer of "Doctor Strange Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" Marvel veteran Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron.

The two actors' name is among the many writers listed in the film's additional literary material credits.

This has led many fans to speculate whether Deadpool and Wolverine will cross over into broader MCU universe though there is no official confirmation.

While "Wolverine" star Jackman has not said anything regarding this, Reynolds appeared to weigh in on the writing credits with a cryptic X post.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, "Avengers: Doomsday" arrives in theatres December 18, 2026. (PTI)