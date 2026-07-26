LOS ANGELES, July 26: Actor Ryan Gosling is set to feature in the role of Johnny Blaze in Marvel's film "Ghost Rider"

The film is directed by Shawn Levy and is set to release in 2028, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline. The announcement was made at Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

Ghost Rider is a supernatural antihero in Marvel Comics about a human bonded with a Spirit of Vengeance. Blaze trades his soul to save a loved one and transforms into a flaming skeletal rider who punishes the punisher.

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Previously, actor Nicolas Cage essayed the role of the character in the 2007 film "Ghost Rider" and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance", which released in 2011. The first film went on to earn over USD 200 million at the box office, and the following installment almost grossed USD 150 million at the global box office.

Gosling's latest work is "Hail Mary", where he essayed the role of Ryland Grace, a middle school science teacher turned astronaut who wakes up alone on an interstellar spaceship with amnesia. The film is directed by Phil and Chris Miller and earned over USD 600 million at the global box office. (PTI)