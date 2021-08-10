RWCC drubs Super Warriors by narrow margin

* Sarla, Tanisha, Sandhya bag special prizes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Royal Women Cricket Club (RWCC) got the better of Super Warriors in a close contest by a narrow margin of 6 runs in an exhibition Cricket match as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, being organized by Zonal Physical Education Office Jammu at Parade Ground, here.

The match was held under the overall supervision of Jasbir Sigh Bhau, Zonal Physical Education Officer, Jammu.

Earlier, RWCC skipper Sarla Devi won the toss and decided to bat first.

Batting first, RWCC scored a decent total of 79 runs in the stipulated 12 overs, losing three wickets in the process. Sarla Devi top scored with 23 runs, while Rifat Chaudhary and Sanjana contributed 15 and 14 runs to the total respectively. For Super Warriors, skipper Sandhya Sayal, Heena Kouser and Nadia Chaudhary claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Super Warriors managed to score 73 runs, thus lost the match by a narrow margin of six runs. Tanisha Sharma top scored with magnificent 42 runs, while no other batswoman could show much resistance and failed to cross the double figure mark. Ananya Sharma claimed one wicket for RWCC. Sarla Devi was adjudged as woman of the match, while Tanisha Sharma was declared as the best batswoman and Sandhya Sayal was named as the best bowler.

The match was officiated by Meenu Slathia and Satika Pangotra as umpires, while Madan Mohan was the match referee. The winners and the runners-up teams were presented with the trophies and individual prizes sponsored by Janta Sports Jammu.

The trophies were presented to the teams/players by the special guests including Dr Roopali Slathia, Physical Director and Member CAC JKCA; Randhir Singh (Cricket coach); Rajesh Dhar, Working Committee Member and former Chairman Media Committee JKCA and Jasbir Singh, under whose supervision the tournament was held.