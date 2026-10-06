RVS iGLOBAL puts Jammu talent on global stage

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: In a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir, a six-member delegation from RVS iGLOBAL's Jammu office has travelled to London to join colleagues at the company's headquarters and participate in celebrations marking the organisation's 10th anniversary.

During their UK visit, the Jammu team is gaining international exposure, interacting with clients and getting first-hand experience of business operations in the United Kingdom. The delegation is also visiting clients in Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Bournemouth, providing valuable professional and cultural exposure.

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The London celebrations have brought together RVS iGLOBAL's global clientele from the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, United States, Canada, Spain and Ireland, reflecting the company's international presence.

Founded with a vision to create global opportunities from Jammu, RVS iGLOBAL has grown into a technology and business services organisation providing managed IT services, cyber security, cloud solutions, software development, helpdesk, NOC and SOC services. The company has expanded its operations in India with an office in Gurugram while continuing to invest in Jammu and create career opportunities for local professionals.

Managing Director Vikrant Gupta said bringing colleagues from Jammu to Britain was a proud moment and reflected the company's vision of creating international careers from Jammu. Global Director of Operations Tim Jamieson said months of planning and coordination between the London and Jammu teams had gone into making the visit possible.

Chief Operations Officer Sandeep Sharma, who is leading the delegation, described the visit as an important educational and professional experience, with the team meeting clients and leadership teams and gaining insights into international business operations.

RVS iGLOBAL said its 10-year journey was ultimately a celebration of its employees and their contribution to transforming a local venture into an international organisation. As it enters its second decade, the company reaffirmed its commitment to empowering youth from Jammu and Kashmir and connecting local talent with global opportunities.