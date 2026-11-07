RVS iGLOBAL leadership calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 6: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, met with Director Rajesh Gupta and Managing Director Vikrant Gupta of RVS iGLOBAL to gain insights into the company's growth journey, future vision, and contribution to employment generation and technology-led development in the region.

During the interaction, the Lieutenant Governor was briefed on RVS iGLOBAL's evolution into a global technology and business services organization delivering managed IT services, cybersecurity, software development, Service Desk, NOC, and SOC services to clients across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States.

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Discussions focused on how the organization is creating meaningful employment opportunities for local talent while providing exposure to international clients, global technologies, and world-class business practices, enabling professionals to build successful careers closer to home.

Manoj Sinha congratulated RVS iGLOBAL on completing 10 successful years of service and appreciated the organization's growth from Jammu into an internationally recognized technology services provider. He commended the company for building a world-class business from the region and acknowledged the role such organizations play in showcasing the capabilities of Jammu & Kashmir while contributing to employment, skill development, and economic growth.

During the meeting, RVS iGLOBAL's leadership expressed their gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for his landmark visit to the organization's Jammu Operations Centre in 2025. They noted that the visit had a positive impact on the region's technology ecosystem, highlighting the immense talent and potential that exists within Jammu & Kashmir. Leadership also shared plans for continued expansion and increasing demand from international clients, which is expected to create additional opportunities for local professionals in the coming years.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision of strengthening Jammu & Kashmir's position as an emerging hub for technology, innovation, and high-value employment while continuing to create opportunities for local talent to thrive on a global stage.

As RVS iGLOBAL continues to expand its international footprint, the organization remains committed to creating global career opportunities for local professionals, supporting the region's digital transformation journey, and contributing to a safer and more secure digital future through technology and cybersecurity.