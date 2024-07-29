Rusted Mortar Shell Recovered In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

JAMMU, July 29: A rusted mortar shell was found and subsequently defused in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The mortar shell was noticed lying in a grass field at Draba village in Surankote area, the officials said.

According to the officials, the villagers informed a nearby army camp about spotting the explosive shell, which was subsequently defused by army experts without causing any damage. (Agencies)