JAMMU, July 29: A rusted mortar shell was found and subsequently defused in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
The mortar shell was noticed lying in a grass field at Draba village in Surankote area, the officials said.
According to the officials, the villagers informed a nearby army camp about spotting the explosive shell, which was subsequently defused by army experts without causing any damage. (Agencies)
Rusted Mortar Shell Recovered In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch
JAMMU, July 29: A rusted mortar shell was found and subsequently defused in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.