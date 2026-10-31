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Home / Latest News / Rusted Mortar Shell Defused Near LoC In J&K's Poonch

Rusted Mortar Shell Defused Near LoC In J&K's Poonch

JAMMU, Oct 31: A rusted mortar shell was safely defused near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. The unexploded shell was spotted near a forward post in the Sawjian sector around...

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Daily Excelsior
01:18 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 31: A rusted mortar shell was safely defused near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The unexploded shell was spotted near a forward post in the Sawjian sector around 9.50 am, following which the Army cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

The shell, believed to have been fired by the Pakistani Army during cross-border shelling, failed to explode on impact and remained at the site as unexploded ordnance, officials said.

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