KYIV, July 6: Russia launched waves of missiles and drones at Kyiv early Monday, killing at least 11 people in an attack that exposed widening gaps in Ukraine's air defences, local authorities said.

All of the ballistic missiles launched by Russia struck their targets, underscoring Kyiv's worsening shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles. The attack came hours after Ukraine's president warned that a large-scale attack was imminent.

A further 60 people were wounded, according to local officials, as emergency workers combed through rubble looking for survivors at residential high-rise buildings in two locations that suffered direct hits.

The new attack came days after a Russian strike killed 31 people in the capital on Thursday, the deadliest for the capital this year. Russia's Defence Ministry said the bombardment was retaliation for Ukraine's recent long-range strikes, which have caused severe fuel shortages and pressured President Vladimir Putin.

More than four years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbour, Ukraine's advances in drone technology have given it an edge in recent months, analysts and Western officials say. Strikes on supply routes behind the front line have stripped the Russian army of momentum on the battlefield, they say, slowing its advance and driving up the cost.

But Russia is now exploiting a different kind of momentum: vulnerabilities in Ukraine's air defences, which remain heavily reliant on the US Patriot systems to intercept ballistic missiles it can rarely shoot down any other way. The war in the Middle East has strained the global supply of Patriot interceptors, already produced in limited numbers -- a shortage now most of all being felt in Ukraine.

Gaps in Ukraine's air defence

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Ukraine's Air Force said Russia fired hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at the country overnight, targeting mainly Kyiv, and 29 ballistic missiles that were launched struck their targets, underscoring how little Ukraine can do to stop them.

"To intercept ballistics, we need the means for interception," Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on national television, commenting on the attack. "Russians are certainly using the fact that there is a serious deficit of interceptor missiles now, in Ukraine and the world."

Ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that Ukrainian forces had performed well against drones and cruise missiles but not against Russian ballistic missiles -- a shortfall he blamed on insufficient interceptor supplies. He urged US and European partners to leave the summit with strong decisions to bolster Ukraine's air defence and protect civilian lives.

"As long as Patriot missiles remain in our allies' stockpiles, Russia is only encouraged to keep "vanquishing" residential buildings. The United States and Europe have enough strength to stop this terror," he said in a statement following the attack.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the attack targeted weapons factories in Kyiv, including sites it said produce drones, sea drones, armoured vehicles and missiles, as well as facilities that repair air defence systems and fuel and energy infrastructure in the city and surrounding region. The claims could not be independently verified.

Russia's aerial attacks on Ukraine have repeatedly hit civilian areas. More than 16,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the war, according to the United Nations.

"These are residential buildings. Places where people slept and lived their ordinary lives," said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's City Military Administration, in a post on Telegram.

A residential building in the Podilskyi district partially collapsed, he said. In the Darnytsia district, several multi-story buildings were damaged and people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Witnesses recount harrowing escape

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Khrystyna Piatetska, 20, a resident of Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, said she began screaming after the first strike, which was followed by a second blast that blew out the windows in her apartment building.

The lights went out, the smell of burning filled the air and the stairwell was thick with smoke, she said.

"When we were leaving the building, bodies were lying there," Piatetska said. "When we got downstairs, cars started exploding, and we came out from under the rubble straight into the fire."

Halina Ivanivna, a 61-year-old Kyiv resident, said she woke to the sound of the first strike at around 2 a.m. Moments later, her apartment building began to collapse around her.

"Everything was falling down," she said. Water poured through the building as smoke filled the air while emergency crews rushed to evacuate residents.

About five minutes after the initial impact, a second strike hit, she said.

Ukrainian attacks in Russia and Crimea

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Meanwhile, an energy provider in Russia-occupied Crimea reported a blackout across the peninsula due to "external impact." The Moscow-appointed head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said Ukrainian attacks cut power supplies to the city early Monday, but it was later restored using backup equipment.

Russia's Yaroslavl region Gov. Mikhail Yavrayev said two people were wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of the same name. He said over 70 Ukrainian drones were downed as they attacked the city. Yavrayev didn't say if any facilities were damaged, but Astra online news outlet said the attack targeted an oil refinery in the city, causing a fire.

Russia's Defence Ministry said that air defences downed 519 Ukrainian drones overnight. (AP)