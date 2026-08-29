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Home / Latest News / Russian Attack Hits Ukraine's Kyiv Region, Killing At Least 27

Russian Attack Hits Ukraine's Kyiv Region, Killing At Least 27

KYIV, Aug 29: At least 27 people have been killed following a Russian attack on the Bucha district, close to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, officials said Saturday. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the local regional military administration, said that at...

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Daily Excelsior
03:28 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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KYIV, Aug 29: At least 27 people have been killed following a Russian attack on the Bucha district, close to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, officials said Saturday.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the local regional military administration, said that at least 50 residential buildings had been damaged in the attack, which also sparked a large-scale fire that spread to homes and a restaurant.

Almost constant air raids in Kyiv have now reached their third day, choking the economy in the Ukrainian capital and severely disrupting civilian life over four and a half years after Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour. (AP)

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