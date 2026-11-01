Russian air defenses down 235 Ukrainian drones overnight - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, Nov 1: Russian air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 235 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the past night from 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [17:00 GMT] on October 31 to 8:00 a.m. [05:00 GMT] Moscow time on November 1, duty air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 235 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.

The drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, and Tula regions, as well as the Moscow region, the ministry added.

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(UNI)