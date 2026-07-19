Russian air defence forces shot down 140 Ukrainian drones overnight: Defence Ministry

MOSCOW, July 19:

Russian air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 140 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

"During the night, from 8:00 PM Moscow time [5:00 PM GMT] on July 18 to 8:00 AM Moscow time on July 19, air defence alert systems intercepted and destroyed 140 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.

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The drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, and Rostov regions, the Moscow region, Krasnodar Krai, Crimea, and the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, the statement added.

(UNI)