Russia strikes 9 Ukrainian regions

KYIV, Oct 16:

Russian attacks on nine regions of Ukraine caused emergency power outages for hundreds of thousands of households and damaged numerous homes, wounding at least 15 people, officials said Friday, as civilian casualties from Russia's invasion climb steeply.

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The latest aerial strikes on civilian targets came as fears mount that a sharp deterioration in relations between Ukraine and the United States this week could leave Ukraine further exposed to Russia's escalating aerial assaults as the bitter winter approaches.

Russia's heavy bombardment of the power grid before winter sets in has been an annual feature of the war, aiming to wear down Ukraine's appetite for the fight by denying civilians heating and running water. Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia is stockpiling ballistic missiles for more attacks in the coming months.

Ukraine on Thursday abandoned a brief truce on energy-related targets that it said Moscow didn't heed despite US President Donald Trump's demand for a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday attended a summit of European Union leaders who share his concerns about Russian aggression and Moscow's wider plans on the continent. The leaders in Brussels applauded Zelenskyy when he entered the meeting room, vowed to maintain support for Ukraine and urged the US to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tension and uncertainty are gripping Ukraine and Europe after Zelenskyy and Trump publicly made cutting remarks about each other. On Thursday, Zelenskyy said that he felt betrayed by the American president, and Trump openly declared his dislike of the Ukrainian leader, saying in an interview with Newsmax that "Zelenskyy is not a good guy for us to deal with."

Arriving at the EU summit in Belgium, Zelenskyy thanked the 27-nation bloc for its support from what he said were "real leaders."

"We want to end this war as (quickly) as possible," Zelenskyy told reporters, speaking in English. "We don't see now signals from (the) Russian side that they are ready for this, to end this war. That's why we have to prepare for the winter."

The public spat between Trump and Zelenskyy raised the specter of further reductions in US support for Ukraine's war effort.

Ukraine is desperately short of the US-made Patriot missiles it needs to protect against Russia's devastating ballistic missile attacks, despite Zelenskyy's pleading for Washington to send more. He said in Brussels that small numbers of Patriot interceptors have reached Ukraine in recent months, either bought for Kyiv from the US by European countries or provided by other countries around the world from their own stocks. (PTI)