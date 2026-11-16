Russia says its air defenses intercept over  1,300 Ukrainian drones in massive aerial attack

MOSCOW, Nov 16: Russian air defenses intercepted 1,336 drones launched by Ukraine, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday, in what appeared to be Kyiv's biggest aerial attack since Moscow's all-out invasion of its neighbour nearly five years ago.

Ukraine has scaled up its long-range aerial assaults on Russia, as well as illegally annexed Crimea, the Black and the Azov seas, with more than 1,000 drones used in some attacks in recent months.

Russia, meanwhile, has battered Ukrainian civilian areas with relentless attacks that seek to make daily life impossible and break morale, especially through strikes on the power grid.

The strikes on Russia serve an important purpose for Ukraine. They have targeted Russian oil refineries, which are an economic mainstay for Moscow

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed late Sunday that Ukrainian attacks have disabled more than 55 per cent of Russia's oil refining capacity. Russian officials didn't comment on that claim, and independent verification wasn't possible.

Ukrainian officials are keen, too, to make Russians feel the war at home, while mid-range strikes are disrupting Russia's front-line supply routes and hampering Moscow's efforts to get momentum on the battlefield, analysts say.

Kyiv says newly imposed speed limits on the US-made Starshield system, which is SpaceX's military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service, have weakened Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukrainian forces say they are trying to hit Russian weapons production plants and sites Russia uses to launch drone and missile attacks.

Kyiv also wants to show its supporters that it is still in the fight, as Moscow tries to depict its victory in Ukraine as inevitable and US-mediated talks make no impact on the war.

There was no clear picture of the extent of damage caused by Ukrainian strikes in Russia. Moscow-based and local officials rarely provide details. (AP)