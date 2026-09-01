Russia ready to host Zelenskyy if he seeks negotiations: Kremlin

MOSCOW, Sept 1: Russia remains ready to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow if he seeks negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Zelenskyy sought negotiations, he could come to Moscow, Peskov recalled in a comment to the Izvestia newspaper. The Russian leader's press secretary confirmed that this offer remained valid.

"No, nothing has changed," he said, when asked whether the offer for a meeting in Moscow still stood.

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"But, speaking of a summit, it is only necessary to finalise certain agreements, and the agreements themselves, of course, need to be developed through very complex negotiations," Peskov added. (UNI)